39 dead in S Korea floods as Yoon orders all-out effort

South Korea flood death toll rises to 39 as Yoon orders all-out effort

The rains have pummeled the country's central and southern regions since July 13.

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jul 17 2023, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 09:53 ist
Rescue workers take part in a search and rescue operation inside an underpass that has been submerged by a flooded river caused by torrential rain in Cheongju, South Korea. Credit: Yonhap via Reuters Photo

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered on Monday an all-out effort to handle the devastation caused by days of torrential rain, as the death toll grew to 39 on Monday, including a dozen people found dead in a submerged underpass.

The rains have pummeled the country's central and southern regions since Thursday, as the rainy season starting in late June reaches its peak, with the interior ministry also reporting nine people missing and 34 injured.

Also Read: Rescuers retrieve six bodies from flooded South Korea underpass

Among the casualties, 12 deaths occurred in a tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where some 16 vehicles, including a bus, were swamped by a flash flood on Saturday after a levee of a nearby river collapsed. Nine others were hurt.

Yoon convened an intra-agency meeting on disaster response and called for authorities to make the utmost effort to rescue victims and vowed support for recovery work, including designating affected areas as special disaster zones. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
South Korea
Rainfall
floods
Yoon Suk Yeol

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

 