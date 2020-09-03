South Korea plans to create $17 bn fund for 'new deal'

South Korea plans to create $17 billion fund for 'new deal' economic initiatives

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Sep 03 2020, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 08:57 ist
South Korean President Moon Jae. Credit: Reuters Photo

South Korea's finance ministry said on Thursday the government plans to create a 20 trillion won ($16.8 billion) fund over the next five years for President Moon Jae-in’s "New Deal" program.

The fund, aimed at financing economic initiatives that invest in technology sectors for jobs and growth, will be partly financed by policy banks as well as retail investors who will be invited to make investments, the ministry said. 

South Korea
Moon Jae-in
Economy & Business

