South Korea police arrest suspect after 1 dead, 3 hurt in Seoul stabbing 

S Korea: 1 dead, 3 hurt in Seoul stabbing, suspect held

The attack took place near a subway station in Seoul, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jul 21 2023, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 14:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

South Korean police arrested a suspect on Friday after one person died and three were wounded in a stabbing attack near a subway station in Seoul, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Police were still investigating the incident, Yonhap said. 

