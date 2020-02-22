South Korea reports 142 more coronavirus cases

South Korea reports 142 more coronavirus cases, total 346  

AFP
AFP, Seoul,
  • Feb 22 2020, 12:25pm ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2020, 12:25pm ist

South Korea reported 142 more coronavirus cases Saturday morning, bringing the nationwide total to 346.

An additional death was also reported, bringing the total to two, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Among the latest cases, 92 were connected to a hospital in Cheongdo, a southern city connected to a religious sect.

More than 150 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus have now been infected, starting with a 61-year-old woman who developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services in Daegu before being diagnosed.

Cheongdo, some 27 kilometres south of Daegu, is the birthplace of Shincheonji's founder Lee Man-hee.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
South Korea
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Comments (+)
 