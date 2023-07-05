'Wreckage of North Korean spy satellite retrieved'

South Korea says wreckage of North Korean spy satellite retrieved

The military last month recovered parts of the rocket used in the North's failed launch of its first military satellite.

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jul 05 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 16:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

South Korea's military said on Wednesday it has retrieved the wreckage of a North Korean spy satellite that plunged into the sea in May after a botched launch and found that it did not appear to be capable of military surveillance.

The military last month recovered parts of the rocket used in the North's failed launch of its first military satellite, after the booster and payload crashed into the sea soon after takeoff.

Also read | Baby killed in landslide, rains force evacuation of hundreds in South Korea

"After detailed analysis on major parts of North Korea's space launch vehicle and satellite which were salvaged, South Korean and U.S. experts have assessed that they had no military utility as a reconnaissance satellite at all," the military said in a statement.

World news
South Korea
North Korea

