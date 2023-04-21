South Korea to airlift & evacuate nationals from Sudan

South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate nationals from Sudan

Twenty-five South Korean citizens live in Sudan and are known to be safe, media have said

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Apr 21 2023, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 14:19 ist
Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum. Credit: Reuters Photo

South Korea has decided to send a military aircraft to evacuate its nationals in Sudan, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday.

Twenty-five South Korean citizens live in Sudan and are known to be safe, media have said.

Also Read: Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 72-hour truce on 'humanitarian' grounds

More than 330 people have been killed in a violent power struggle begun last weekend by forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council, which the United Nations says has led to a humanitarian catastrophe.

 

