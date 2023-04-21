South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate nationals from Sudan

South Korea has decided to send a military aircraft to evacuate its nationals in Sudan, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday.
Twenty-five South Korean citizens live in Sudan and are known to be safe, media have said.
Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 72-hour truce on 'humanitarian' grounds
More than 330 people have been killed in a violent power struggle begun last weekend by forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council, which the United Nations says has led to a humanitarian catastrophe.
