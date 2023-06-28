South Korea unveils new sanctions over North's weapons programmes

S Korea unveils new sanctions over North's weapons bid

North Korea has been testing various weapons including its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile.

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jun 28 2023, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 12:07 ist
Photo provided by North Korea's KCNA on June 1, 2023, shows the launch of the North's new 'Chollima-1' rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, 'Malligyong-1,' from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast. Credit: Yonhap/IANS Photo

South Korea on Wednesday announced new sanctions on two individuals and two entities over their alleged involvement in North Korea's weapons programmes, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The sanctions target Choi Chon Gon, a former South Korean national who acquired Russian citizenship, two companies Choi owns and a North Korean who supported Choi, the ministry said.

Choi is accused of helping North Korea's illegal financial activities in violation of United Nations Security Council sanctions after acquiring Russian citizenship.

Also Read | North Korea holds rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war

"It marks the first time our government has imposed unilateral sanctions on an individual of Korean descent," the ministry said in a statement.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has been testing various weapons including its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile, ramping up tension with Seoul and the South's main ally, the United States.

