South Korea's foreign ministry urges North to scrap satellite launch plan

South Korea urges North to scrap satellite launch plan

The ministry made the comment in a statement hours after Japan said it was notified by Pyongyang of an upcoming satellite launch

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • May 29 2023, 11:45 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 12:07 ist
The flags of South Korea and North Korea (DPRK). Credit: iStock Photo

South Korea's foreign ministry on Monday urged North Korea to withdraw its plan to launch a satellite and pledged to cooperate with the international community to respond to the North's provocations.

The ministry made the comment in a statement hours after Tokyo said it was notified by Pyongyang of an upcoming satellite launch scheduled to take place between May 31 and June 11.

World news
South Korea
North Korea
Pyongyang
Seoul

