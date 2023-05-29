South Korea's foreign ministry urges North to scrap satellite launch plan

South Korea's foreign ministry on Monday urged North Korea to withdraw its plan to launch a satellite and pledged to cooperate with the international community to respond to the North's provocations.
The ministry made the comment in a statement hours after Tokyo said it was notified by Pyongyang of an upcoming satellite launch scheduled to take place between May 31 and June 11.
