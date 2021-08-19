Spain airlifts 53 people from Kabul to Madrid

Spain has evacuated 53 people from Afghanistan on its first flight to airlift Spanish citizens and Afghan workers and their families from Kabul.
The military cargo plane landed at an airport near Madrid on Thursday morning with five Spaniards and 48 Afghans on board. An unspecified number of children were included.
Spain has two more planes prepared to continue with the evacuation of Afghan workers and their families.
All the passengers received a Covid-19 test on arrival and were attended by police so that they could ask for “international protection,” the government said in a statement.
The airport also received a flight from the European Union External Action service with five Afghan families on board. Spain's government has offered to take in additional evacuees from EU partners and care for them until they can be distributed to other countries of the bloc.
“We are still working to evacuate those Afghans who worked with Spain in the quickest manner possible and guarantee their security along with those people who have worked with the EU,” said Spanish Foreign Minister José Albares.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation
Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence
Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil
What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life
'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'
Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani
Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status
From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s
'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'
Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce