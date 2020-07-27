Spain seeks to build 'trust' after UK quarantine blow

Spain says it 'needs to build back trust', after UK quarantine blow

Reuters
Reuters, Madrid,
  • Jul 27 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 16:33 ist
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Spain. Credit: Reuters

Spain is working on regaining confidence and convincing other countries that its coronavirus outbreak is under control, a minister said on Monday after Britain imposed a quarantine, threatening a tourist season already hanging on by a thread.

"We know that we are sailing through waters whose maps and characteristics are unknown to us, what we have to do is to regain that confidence and that element of security that is essential for the tourist activity", Agriculture Minister Luis Planas told Antena 3 TV station.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Britain on Saturday shocked Madrid, and UK travellers, with an unexpected 14-day quarantine on travellers coming from Spain. The Spanish government is trying to convince London that it should at least exclude the Balearic and Canary islands, whose infection rates are very low, from the measure.

"I think the situation is under control but obviously there is a risk as in the rest of the European Union and other countries in the world," Planas said, pointing out that Spain was not the only country witnessing a rebound in cases after lifting a lockdown.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United Kingdom
spain

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 