Spain to enforce quarantine on travellers from India

Spain to enforce quarantine on travellers from India

As there are no direct flights from India to Spain, the measure will apply to those who travelled via third countries

Reuters
Reuters, Madrid,
  • Apr 27 2021, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 18:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Spain will enforce a quarantine on all travellers from India in response to the emergence of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus there, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

As there are no direct flights from India to Spain, the measure will apply to those who travelled via third countries, Montero said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

spain
India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
quarantine

What's Brewing

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19

How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19

Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'

Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'

Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam

Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam

Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra 

Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra 

NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos

NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

 