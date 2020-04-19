Spain to extend coronavirus lockdown through May 9: PM Pedro Sanchez

Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is to extend its nationwide lockdown until May 9, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Restrictions on movements would be loosened slightly, however, to allow children time outside, from April 27, he added.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 18

Spain, which has been under lockdown since March 14, has recorded 20,043 deaths from the virus, according to the latest official figures released earlier Saturday.