Spain to extend coronavirus lockdown through May 9: PM Pedro Sanchez

Spain to extend coronavirus lockdown through May 9: PM

AFP
AFP, Madrid,
  • Apr 19 2020, 02:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 02:50 ist
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (AFP Photo)

Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is to extend its nationwide lockdown until May 9, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday.

Restrictions on movements would be loosened slightly, however, to allow children time outside, from April 27, he added.

Spain, which has been under lockdown since March 14, has recorded 20,043 deaths from the virus, according to the latest official figures released earlier Saturday.

