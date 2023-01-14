Spain's Badosa latest to pull out of Australian Open

Spain's Badosa latest to pull out of Australian Open

Spain's former world number two Badosa became the latest high-profile casualty because of a thigh injury picked up this week in a warm-up tournament

AFP
AFP, Melbourne,
  • Jan 14 2023, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 10:45 ist
Also ruled out on Saturday was Australia's 35th-ranked Tomljanovic because of a knee injury. Credit: AFP Photo

The Australian Open was hit by two more withdrawals on Saturday with 11th seed Paula Badosa and home hope Ajla Tomljanovic both injured.

The first Grand Slam of the year has seen several players pull out ahead of the opening day on Monday, including the injured men's number one Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka, who is pregnant.

Spain's former world number two Badosa became the latest high-profile casualty because of a thigh injury picked up this week in a warm-up tournament.

Also Read —  Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal can only meet in Australian Open final

"Bad news... during the quarter-final match in Adelaide I hurt myself and after receiving the results I will have to be out for a few weeks," the 25-year-old tweeted.

"Sad to miss Australian Open this year, really going to miss it.

"I will do everything I can to return as soon as possible."

Also ruled out on Saturday was Australia's 35th-ranked Tomljanovic because of a knee injury.

They will be replaced by Brazil's Laura Pigossi and Leolia Jeanjean of France.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Australian Open
Tennis
Sports News

What's Brewing

52 places to go in 2023

52 places to go in 2023

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

Into the universe

Into the universe

What you shouldn't say on radio

What you shouldn't say on radio

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

 