Spain's King Felipe tests positive for Covid-19

Spain's King Felipe tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Wednesday after displaying mild symptoms overnight and will remain in isolation for seven days, the Royal Palace said in a statement.
"His Majesty's general state of health is good and he will keep up his institutional activities from his residence," it said, adding that Queen Letizia and their daughter Princess Sofia showed no symptoms.
