Spain's King Felipe tests positive for Covid-19

  Feb 09 2022
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 18:57 ist
Spanish King Felipe VI. Credit: AFP photo

Spain's King Felipe tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Wednesday after displaying mild symptoms overnight and will remain in isolation for seven days, the Royal Palace said in a statement.

"His Majesty's general state of health is good and he will keep up his institutional activities from his residence," it said, adding that Queen Letizia and their daughter Princess Sofia showed no symptoms.

