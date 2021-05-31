Spying report: Macron, Merkel want explanations from US, Denmark

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that they expected the US and Danish governments to present explanations over allegations of spying by Washington on European allies with Copenhagen's aid.

"This is not acceptable between allies, and even less between allies and European partners," said Macron, with Markel adding she agreed with the comments of the French leader.

In an investigative report on Sunday, Danish public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR) and other European media outlets said the US National Security Agency (NSA) had eavesdropped on Danish underwater internet cables from 2012 to 2014 to spy on top politicians in Germany, Sweden, Norway and France.