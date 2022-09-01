Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

Sri Lanka and IMF reach agreement for $2.9 billion loan

  Sep 01 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 14:15 ist
Senior Mission Chief for Sri Lanka of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Peter Breuer (2R) speaks during a press conference next to Mission Chief for Sri Lanka (IMF) Masahiro Nozaki (2L) in Colombo on September 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the international lender said in a statement on Thursday.

The debt-laden country has been seeking up to $3 billion from the IMF in a bid to escape its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lankans have faced acute shortages of fuel and other basic goods for months, leaving it in political turmoil and inflation which is now soaring at almost 65 per cent year-on-year.

