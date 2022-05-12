Sri Lanka court bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country

Sri Lanka court bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country

The magistrate in Colombo asked police to investigate Monday's mob attacks on peaceful protesters, which led to retaliatory violence

AFP
AFP, Colombo,
  • May 12 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 14:10 ist
Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Credit: AFP File Photo

A Sri Lankan court on Thursday banned former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, his politician son Namal and 15 allies from leaving the country over acts of violence against anti-government demonstrators.

The magistrate in the capital Colombo also asked police to investigate Monday's mob attacks on peaceful protesters, which led to retaliatory violence that claimed nine lives and caused widespread destruction.

