Sri Lanka Crisis: Lanka's ruling party to nominate interim President

The resignation of Sri Lanka's president has been accepted, the crisis-hit country's parliamentary speaker announced Friday after the leader fled his country earlier this week, prompting relief among protesters camped outside his former offices. In the meantime, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president, allowing the lawmakers to begin the process of electing a new president who can repair the island nation's bankrupt economy.
Sri Lanka to elect next President through secret vote
For the first time since 1978,SriLankawill elect the crisis-hit country's next president through a secret vote by the MPs and not through a popular mandate, following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was ousted by a popular uprising against him.
Presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa vows to listen to Sri Lankans
SriLanka's opposition leader, who is seeking the presidency next week, vowed Friday to "listen to the people" who are struggling through the island nation's worst economic crisis and to hold accountable the president who fled under pressure from protesters.
In an interview with The Associated Press from his office in the capital, Sajith Premadasa said that if he wins the election in parliament, he would ensure that "an elective dictatorship never, ever occurs" inSriLanka.
Sri Lanka's ruling party to nominate interim President for presidency
SriLanka's ruling party has said they would nominate interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe to the presidency when the Parliament elects a new President on July 20.
SriLankaPodujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary, Sagara Kariyawasam said on Friday in a statement that the SLPP would nominate Wickremesinghe and support him in the vote.