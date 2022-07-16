Sri Lanka Crisis: Lanka's ruling party to nominate interim President

The resignation of Sri Lanka's president has been accepted, the crisis-hit country's parliamentary speaker announced Friday after the leader fled his country earlier this week, prompting relief among protesters camped outside his former offices. In the meantime, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president, allowing the lawmakers to begin the process of electing a new president who can repair the island nation's bankrupt economy. Follow DH for live updates.