Sri Lanka goes dark after nationwide power breakdown

  Aug 17 2020
A man holds a candle as he gets a hair cut in Colombo on August 17, 2020, during a lengthy electricity outage affecting the entire country of more than 21 million people. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka plunged into darkness on Monday as a massive power outage hit the entire country following a technical failure at a major power plant.

The outage hit the country at around midday. The power supply was restored in many parts of the country after six hours, but Colombo was still in darkness.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said the power disruption was due to a transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Sub- Station.

There was chaos on the streets of Colombo as traffic lights failed following the breakdown in the electricity supply.

Traffic congestion was reported in several parts of Colombo following the failure of the traffic lights.

