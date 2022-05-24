Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home

Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20 per cent - 24 per cent on Tuesday and also increased diesel prices by 35 per cent - 38 per cent, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.
In a message on Twitter, Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. "Work from home will be encouraged to minimise the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis," he added.
Also Read — Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa swears in 8 more ministers amid crisis
(3) Public sector workforce will be called to work on the direction of the head of the institute from today. Work from home will be encouraged to minimize the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis. pic.twitter.com/JVKrmSYnoc
— Kanchana Wijesekera (@kanchana_wij) May 23, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list
The era of borderless data is ending
DH Toon | India cements trade pacts, jobless await turn
Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs
K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest
Climate change made India’s heatwave 30x more likely
At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?