Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home

Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20 per cent - 24 per cent on Tuesday and also increased diesel prices by 35 per cent - 38 per cent, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

In a message on Twitter, Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. "Work from home will be encouraged to minimise the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis," he added.

