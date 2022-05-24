Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home

Sri Lanka hikes fuel rates, pushes for work from home

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • May 24 2022, 09:35 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 09:44 ist
Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20 per cent - 24 per cent on Tuesday and also increased diesel prices by 35 per cent - 38 per cent, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

In a message on Twitter, Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. "Work from home will be encouraged to minimise the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis," he added. 

Also Read — Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa swears in 8 more ministers amid crisis

