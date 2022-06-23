Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out

Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out

Parliamentary officials said lawmakers decided not to hold sessions on Thursday and Friday to avoid unnecessary petrol use

AFP
AFP, Colombo,
  • Jun 23 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 16:24 ist

Sri Lanka's parliament has cancelled its remaining sittings for the week to save fuel, officials said Thursday, with a disastrous economic crisis rapidly depleting the island nation's already scarce petrol supplies.

A critical shortage of foreign currency has left importers unable to finance purchases of food, oil and medicines, while runaway inflation and regular blackouts have made life a misery for the South Asian country's 22 million people.

Parliamentary officials said lawmakers decided not to hold sessions on Thursday and Friday to avoid unnecessary petrol use, days after authorities closed schools and some state offices for the same reason.

Also Read: Indian assistance is not 'charitable donation' in Sri Lanka crisis: Wickremesinghe

Energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said a gasoline shipment that was due Thursday had been delayed and urged motorists to cut down on travel.

"Only limited amounts of petrol will be distributed to pumping stations today and tomorrow," he told reporters in Colombo, with motorists already waiting in line for days to top up their tanks.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Wednesday that the nation's economy had reached the point of "complete collapse".

"We are now facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food," Wickremesinghe told lawmakers.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout which could take months.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Crisis

What's Brewing

The reign of the pigeons

The reign of the pigeons

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

 