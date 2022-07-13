Sri Lanka Prez set to fly to Singapore via Maldives

Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa set to fly to Singapore via Maldives

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was expected to head to Singapore after fleeing to the Maldives

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Jul 13 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 21:13 ist
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was expected to head to Singapore after fleeing to the Maldives in the early hours of Wednesday, a government source in Sri Lanka told Reuters, as protests continued in Colombo.

Also Read | Hurdles aplenty as Rajapaksas scramble for getaway plan

The source, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the subject, said Rajapaksa could send his resignation to the speaker of Sri Lankan parliament after landing in Singapore.

An aide to Rajapaksa and the Singapore government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Crisis
World news
Singapore
Maldives

What's Brewing

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

 