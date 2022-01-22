Sri Lanka rebalancing ties with China, India

No “third party” should interfere in the “friendly relations” between Beijing and Colombo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during his visit to the island nation earlier this month. It was not lost on anyone which country he referred to as the “third party”, given the history of China’s and India for geo-political influence in Sri Lanka.

Wang had reasons to send out a not-so-subtle message to Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The second of Mahinda Rajapaksa's two consecutive terms in the office of the President of Sri Lanka between 2005 and 2015 had seen China expanding its footprints in the island nation, causing much unease to India. He had ignored the security interests of India and allowed China to develop strategic assets in the island– like the Hambantota Port. China’s debt-trap diplomacy had succeeded in making Sri Lanka lease the Hambantota Port for 99 years.

After Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected the President and Mahinda Rajapaksa returned to power as Prime Minister in November 2019, Sri Lanka’s drift towards China regained momentum. The government led by the Rajapaksas scrapped a trilateral treaty Sri Lanka earlier signed with India and Japan for development of the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port, apparently at the behest of China.

It also got Sri Lankan Parliament to pass the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill, which drew flak for allegedly allowing China to set up a colony in the Indian Ocean island nation undermining the sovereignty of the country. New Delhi is concerned over the CHEC Port City Colombo as it could eventually be turned into an overseas colony of China – less than 300 kilometres away from southern tip of India.

China also sought to make a foray into Sri Lanka’s Tamil-majority northern and eastern provinces to expand its geopolitical influence, elbowing out India. The state-owned companies of the communist country started working on infrastructure projects, including hybrid power plants, in the islets not very far from India.

New Delhi’s quiet and painstaking diplomacy with Colombo however paid off with India getting some success in clawing back the ground it lost to China in the Indian Ocean. Sri Lanka awarded the contract for the West Container Terminal to Adani Group of India in September 2021.

As a row erupted between Colombo and Beijing over the decision of Sri Lankan authorities not to allow a ship carrying 20,000 tonnes of organic fertilizers from China to offload the consignment, India in November 2021 quickly stepped in and sent two C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force to the island nation with a consignment of 100,000 kilos of Nano Nitrogen.

China in December 2021 withdrew from the proposed power projects in northern Sri Lanka, citing “security concerns” from a “third party”. And just days before the Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka worked out a new agreement with India for joint development of the oil storage tanks, which were built by the British Government during World War II in Trincomalee on the north-east coast of the Indian Ocean island.

If Colombo is signalling a rebalancing in its ties with Beijing and New Delhi, it perhaps rattles China, which has been trying to build strategic assets in the Indian Ocean to encircle India.

New Delhi is also providing two credit lines to Sri Lanka to help it recover from the economic crisis caused by the measures put in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic – one of $1 billion to help the island nation import food, medicine and other essential items and another of $500 million for import of petroleum products from India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa recently had discussions on the proposed credit lines. They also positively noted that extension of the $400 million to Sri Lanka under the SAARC currency swap arrangement and deferral of Asian Clearing Union settlement of $515.2 million by two months, which would assist Sri Lanka.

New Delhi is also trying to connect with the Sinhala Buddhist nationalism, which has regained momentum after the April 21, 2019, terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. It helped Rajapaksa Clan to return to the helm of the government in Colombo.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in New Delhi is now trying to reach out to the powerful Sri Lankan Buddhist monks, who have been opposing India’s traditional support to the clamour for more political power for the island’s minority Tamils.

New Delhi in September 2020 pledged a grant assistance of $ 15 million to develop Buddhist ties between India and Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in October 2021 played host to a delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks, who arrived on the first flight that landed at the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. The delegation was led by Namal Rajapaksa, nephew of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who led the delegation from the island nation.

