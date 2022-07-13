Lanka Speaker confirms Prez Rajapaksa to resign today

Sri Lanka Speaker confirms President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign on Wednesday

I appeal to the public to have confidence in the parliamentary process, Abeywardena said

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Jul 13 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 15:48 ist
Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Credit: Reuters photo

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, telephoned the speaker of parliament saying that his resignation letter will be sent later in the day.

"The president got in touch with me over the phone and said that he will ensure that his resignation letter will be received by me today," speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement.

Sri Lanka declares State of Emergency as President flees country

"I appeal to the public to have confidence in the parliamentary process we have outlined to appoint a new president on the 20th and be peaceful."

