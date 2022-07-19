Sri Lankan Opposition leader withdraws presidential candidacy

Sri Lankan Oppn leader withdraws presidential candidacy

Three candidates were nominated Tuesday to replace former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 19 2022, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 11:04 ist
Sajith Premadasa. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sri Lanka's main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew from the country's presidential election Tuesday in favour of a ruling party dissident.

Minutes before nominations formally opened Premadasa tweeted that "for the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish" his party will support Dullas Alahapperuma, a former media minister, to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa who resigned last week.

The parliament announced that acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe will face former education minister Dullas Alahapperuma -- who has the backing of the main opposition -- and leftist leader Anura Dissanayake in a secret ballot on Wednesday.

The parliament announced that acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe will face former education minister Dullas Alahapperuma -- who has the backing of the main opposition -- and leftist leader Anura Dissanayake in a secret ballot on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka
World news
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka Crisis

