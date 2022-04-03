Sri Lankan Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa resigns

Sri Lankan Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa resigns

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2022, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 23:32 ist
Namal Rajapaksa. Credit: AFP File Photo

Namal Rajapaksa, Sri Lankan Minister of Youth and Sports and son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned, reports Sri Lankan media.

More to follow...

World news
Sri Lanka

