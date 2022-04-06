Sri Lanka's President will not resign despite protests, says minister

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign despite widespread protests against his handling of the country's economic crisis, a minister told parliament on Wednesday.
"May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said in response to opposition criticism.
"As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this."
