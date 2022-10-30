Stabbed Arsenal player Mari discharged from hospital

Stabbed Arsenal player Mari discharged from hospital

Four other people were hurt by a 46-year-old Italian who was arrested by police, after being disarmed by former Napoli and Inter Milan defender Massimo Taranto

AFP
AFP, Milan,
  • Oct 30 2022, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 18:42 ist

On-loan Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being stabbed during a deadly knife attack in an Italian supermarket.

The 29-year-old Spanish defender, who was loaned to Serie A side Monza this summer, underwent surgery at Milan's Niguarda hospital on Friday for back wounds suffered while shopping with his wife and son the previous evening.

In a statement Serie A club Monza said that Mari "has returned home and will now begin a period of complete rest".

Mari was one of several people attacked in a Carrefour supermarket in Assago, on the outskirts of Milan in northern Italy, by a man apparently suffering from psychological problems who killed one man after grabbing a knife from a shelf.

Four other people were hurt by a 46-year-old Italian who was arrested by police, after being disarmed by former Napoli and Inter Milan defender Massimo Taranto.

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani had asked that Monday's match with Bologna be postponed but the fixture will be played.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Football
Arsenal
Italy

What's Brewing

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

Many positives in tiger conservation but long way to go

Many positives in tiger conservation but long way to go

Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?

Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?

The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans

The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans

 