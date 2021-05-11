Still no coronavirus in North Korea

North Korea has told the World Health Organization that it has tested 25,986 people for the coronavirus through April but still has yet to find a single infection.
The WHO said in a weekly monitoring report that North Korea's testing figures include 751 people who were tested during April 23-29, of which 139 had influenza-like illnesses or severe respiratory infections.
Read more: WHO designates Indian Covid variant as being of global concern
Experts have expressed skepticism about North Korea's claim of a perfect record in keeping out Covid-19, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border it shares with China.
North Korea has described its anti-virus efforts as a “matter of national existence.” It has barred tourists, flown out diplomats and severely restricted cross-border traffic and trade.
The North has stopped providing the number of people it quarantines this year, but previously said it had quarantined tens of thousands who had exhibited symptoms.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'
DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi
Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan
Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics
Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?
Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat
A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers