Stopped Covid-19 medications from Friday night, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago.

" Right now I'm medication free. I'm not taking any medications as of, you know, probably eight hours ago," Trump said in the interview.

Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a Covid-19 infection, will begin by giving remarks to supporters outdoors at the White House on Saturday and then hold a rally in Florida two days later.