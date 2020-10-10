Trump stopped Covid-19 medications from Friday night

Stopped Covid-19 medications from Friday night, says US President Donald Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 10 2020, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 08:59 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago.

" Right now I'm medication free. I'm not taking any medications as of, you know, probably eight hours ago," Trump said in the interview.

Also Read: Second US presidential debate officially cancelled after Donald Trump opposes virtual plans

Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a Covid-19 infection, will begin by giving remarks to supporters outdoors at the White House on Saturday and then hold a rally in Florida two days later.

United States
Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19
US Presidential Elections 2020

