Ukrainian port Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russia: Mayor

Strategic Ukrainian port Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russian forces: Mayor

Earlier this week, the Mariupol mayor had accused Russian troops of destroying bridges and trains to prevent residents from leaving

AFP
AFP, Kyiv ,
  • Mar 05 2022, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 10:00 ist

Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks, its mayor said on Saturday, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

Located on the Sea of Azov, the city of 450,000 people has been bombarded by shellings and cut off without water or electricity in the depths of winter.

"For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade," said Vadim Boychenko in a message posted to the mayor's Telegram account.

Also Read | Sanctions, no-fly zone, diplomacy: West's complex calculus to stop Putin 

"Our priority is the establishment of a ceasefire so that we can restore vital infrastructure and set up a humanitarian corridor to bring food and medicine into the city," he added.

Capturing Mariupol would give Moscow's invasion a strategic advantage, connecting it to the Russian forces coming from annexed Crimea -- which have already taken the key ports of Berdiansk and Kherson -- as well as to the troops in the Donbas.

Earlier this week, the Mariupol mayor had accused Russian troops of destroying bridges and trains to prevent residents from leaving.

"For five days, our hometown, our family of half a million people, has been under ruthless attack," he wrote on Saturday while calling for continued resistance.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics
Russia
Ukraine

What's Brewing

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

Women claim centre stage

Women claim centre stage

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

For women, leisure on a leash?

For women, leisure on a leash?

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

 