Strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Caribbean, jolts Panama-Colombia border

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Wednesday night in the Caribbean Sea just off the Panama-Colombia border, the US Geological Survey said.
There was no immediate word on whether were any injuries or damage.
The USGS said the quake was centered about 41 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Puerto Obalda, Panama. The epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).
