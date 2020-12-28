Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off south Chile

Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off south Chile

Chile's navy said the quake did not have the characteristics required to generate a tsunami

AP
AP, Santiago,
  • Dec 28 2020, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 07:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of southern Chile, causing shaking felt in several cities but without any reports of damage, Chilean authorities said.

The US Geological Survey on Sunday said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 and its epicentre was 10 kilometres (six miles) beneath the surface and about 140 kilometres (87.5 miles) west of the town of Corral.

The tremor was felt with various intensities in the regions of La Araucania, Los Rios, Los Lagos and Biobio.

Chile's National Emergency Office said that there were no reports of injuries or damage and that basic services were functioning normally.

Rodrigo Holzapel,

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chile
Earthquake
Tsunami

What's Brewing

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

Four eclipses in 2021, two to be visible in India

Four eclipses in 2021, two to be visible in India

 