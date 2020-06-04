Strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia

Strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia; no casualties

AP
AP, Jakarta,
  • Jun 04 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 16:08 ist
Representative image/iStock images

A powerful undersea earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Thursday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The 6.7 magnitude quake at a depth of 107 kilometers (66 miles) rattled North Halmahera district in North Maluku province. It was centered 89 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of the coastal town of Tobelo. There was no danger of a tsunami, authorities said.

“People were running from their houses,” said North Halmahera Disaster Mitigation Agency official Pius Ohoiwutun.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indonesia
Earthquakes

What's Brewing

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

RIP Basu Chatterjee: A filmmaker par excellence

RIP Basu Chatterjee: A filmmaker par excellence

 