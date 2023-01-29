Strong quake kills at least 3 people in northwest Iran

Strong quake kills at least three people in northwest Iran

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jan 29 2023, 03:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 07:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northwest Iran near the border with Turkey on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring more than 300, state media reported.

An emergency official told state TV that it was snowing in some of the affected areas, with freezing temperatures and some power cuts reported.

Major geological faultlines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

