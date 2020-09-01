Strong typhoon sweeping over Japan's southern islands

Strong typhoon sweeping over Japan's southernmost islands

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Sep 01 2020, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 13:41 ist
Satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Maysak over Japan's southernmost islands, including Okinawa, center. Credit: AP Photo

A powerful typhoon was blowing over Japan's southernmost islands early Tuesday on course for Japan's main southern island and later the Korean Peninsula.

Warnings issued for the area around Okinawa, home to US military bases, said strong gusts could cause some homes to collapse and extremely high tides were a risk as well.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Maysak was expected to later make landfall on Kyushu, Japan's southern main island, bringing strong winds and rain, then hit South Korea by Thursday.

Maysak had 162 kilometres per hour (100 mph) maximum winds at its centre at daybreak, JMA said. It was forecast to strengthen slightly as it headed toward Kyushu.

A typhoon that hit the Korean Peninsula last week caused scattered minor damage in both Koreas.

Japan's southern islands are often been hit by mudslides and flooding during typhoon season.

Japan
Typhoon

