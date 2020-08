Sudan confirms 'contacts' with Israel, says UAE move is 'brave'

Sudan on Tuesday confirmed having contacts with Israel, saying the United Arab Emirates' decision to normalise relations with Israel is "a brave and bold step", according to its foreign ministry spokesman.

Under the U.S.-brokered deal announced last week, the UAE becomes the just third Arab country to forge full relations with Israel in more than 70 years. The pact could reshape Middle East politics from the Palestinian issue to the fight against Iran.

In February, Israeli officials said Israel and Sudan had agreed to move towards forging normal relations for the first time during a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's military-led, transitional sovereign council, in Uganda.

"The Emirates' move is a brave and bold step and contributes to putting the Arab world on the right track to build peace in the region and to build sustainable peace," Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Haydar Sadig told Reuters by phone on Tuesday, confirming remarks made earlier to regional media.

"I cannot deny that there are contacts between Sudan and Israel," he added.

Netanyahu welcomed the remarks, saying on Twitter: "Israel, Sudan and the entire region will benefit from the peace agreement (with the UAE), and together can build a better future for all people in the region. We will do whatever is necessary to turn this vision into a reality."

Back in February, Burhan confirmed the meeting with Netanyahu but cast doubt on any rapid normalisation of ties, saying Sudan's stance on the Palestinian issue remains unchanged, and that relations between the two countries was the responsibility of the civilian cabinet in Khartoum.

Scores of Sudanese protesters condemned Burhan's meeting with Netanyahu in February. Under the long rule of Islamist strongman Omar al-Bashir until his fall in a popular uprising in 2019, Khartoum counted among hardline Muslim foes of Israel.

Sadig said any normalisation of relations with Israel would not be at the expense of "Sudan's moral values and independence" and be "according to Sudan's interests".

"We will not accept unequal relations with Israel."

Israel says it expects other Gulf Arab countries and Muslim nations in Africa to follow in normalising ties after its breakthrough with the UAE.