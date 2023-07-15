Sudan representatives arrive in Jeddah to talk with RSF

Sudan govt representatives arrive in Jeddah to resume talks with RSF

The conflict has seen more than 3 million people uprooted, including more than 700,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 15 2023, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 23:01 ist
People watch as smoke rises during clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Omdurman, Sudan July 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sudanese representatives have arrived in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah to resume talks with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudanese government sources told Reuters on Saturday, after three months of fighting between the army and RSF.

Previous talks in Jeddah facilitated by Saudi Arabia and the United States were suspended by both countries in early June after numerous ceasefire violations. Saudi Arabia and the U.S. have yet to confirm the resumption of talks between Sudan's warring factions.

Also Read | At least 87 buried in mass grave in Sudan's West Darfur: UN

Separately, a mediation attempt launched by Egypt began on Thursday, an effort welcomed both by the Sudanese army, which has close ties to Egypt, and the RSF.

A series of ceasefires have failed to halt the fighting which broke out on April 15 as the army and RSF vied for power. The conflict has seen more than 3 million people uprooted, including more than 700,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries.

On Saturday, at least four civilians were killed and four injured in a drone attack that targeted a hospital in the city of Omdurman, Sudan's health ministry said, accusing the RSF of carrying out the attack.

