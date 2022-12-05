Sudan's military, civilians sign deal seeking to end crisis

Sudan military, civilians sign deal aimed to end crisis

The deal, part of a two-phase political process, was signed by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and by multiple civilian groups

AFP
AFP, Khartoum,
  • Dec 05 2022, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed Monday an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis that has gripped the northeast African country since a coup a year ago.

The deal, part of a two-phase political process, was signed by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and by multiple civilian groups -- notably the Forces for Freedom and Change, ousted in last year's coup.

