Sudan's military, civilians sign deal seeking to end crisis

Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed Monday an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis that has gripped the northeast African country since a coup a year ago.
The deal, part of a two-phase political process, was signed by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and by multiple civilian groups -- notably the Forces for Freedom and Change, ousted in last year's coup.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube