Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire

It was not immediately clear whether the army would announce its own commitment to the ceasefire

Reuters
Reuters, Khartoum,
  • Apr 19 2023, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 18:45 ist

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agreed on Wednesday to a 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6 pm (1600 GMT) following a days-long power struggle and bloody clashes with the army.

"We confirm our full commitment to a complete ceasefire, and we hope the other party will abide by the ceasefire according to the announced time," the RSF added in a statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the army would announce its own commitment to the ceasefire.

The rivals announced their commitment to a 24 hour ceasefire on Tuesday, but a Reuters reporter in Khartoum said he heard tanks firing after the ceasefire was due to begin. 

Sudan
World news
Ceasefire

