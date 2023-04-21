RSF agrees to 72-hour truce in war-torn Sudan

Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 72-hour truce on 'humanitarian' grounds

Over 330 people have been killed so far in the violent power struggle which broke out last weekend

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Apr 21 2023, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 09:06 ist
Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, sit atop a tank in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, on April 20, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds, effective from 6 am (0400 GMT) Friday, offering a potential respite from a six-day military conflict with the Sudanese army.

"The truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr (Muslim holiday) ... to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families," the RSF said in a statement.

The RSF said it had to act in "self-defense" to repel what it described as a coup attempt, adding that it is committed to a "complete ceasefire" during the armistice period.

Also read | India exploring options to evacuate citizens from Sudan

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army.

More than 330 people have been killed so far in the violent power struggle which broke out last weekend between two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling military junta.

The fiercest battles between the army and the RSF have been in and around the capital Khartoum - one of Africa's largest urban areas - and in Darfur, still scarred by a long conflict that ended three years ago. 

