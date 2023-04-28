Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to extend truce for 72 hours

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Thursday it agreed to extend the ongoing truce for another 72 hours starting midnight of Friday.
The Sudanese Army earlier agreed to the extension of the truce.
