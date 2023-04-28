Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to extend truce

Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to extend truce for 72 hours

Reuters
  • Apr 28 2023, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 02:15 ist
Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Thursday it agreed to extend the ongoing truce for another 72 hours starting midnight of Friday.

The Sudanese Army earlier agreed to the extension of the truce.

Sudan
World news

