Suicide attack in Pakistan injures 8 people

Suicide attack in Pakistan injures 8 people

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. The condition of two troops is stated to be critical.

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Jul 18 2023, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 19:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding eight people, including six paramilitary personnel, police said.

The attack took place in Hayatabad township, a posh residential area of Peshawar where Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters is located.

Superintendent of Police Cantonment Peshawar Waqas Rafique said it was a suicide hit on the FC convoy.

Two vehicles of the paramilitary forces were destroyed and eight people sustained injures in the attack, including six FC troops, the officer said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. The condition of two troops is stated to be critical.

An Investigation has been initiated in the case, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Pakistani Taliban have carried such suicide attacks in the past.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Explosion
Pakistan
Peshawar
suicide bomber
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

 