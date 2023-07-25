Suicide attack in Pakistan mosque kills police officer

A suicide blast at a historic mosque in northwest Pakistan killed a police officer on Tuesday, police said.

Additional SHO Adnan Afridi was killed in the blast at Ali Masjid (mosque) in the tribal Jamrud tehsil bordering Peshawar.

Also Read | 17 years after 7/11 train blasts, Bombay HC yet to commence hearing on confirmation of death penalty given to 5 convicts

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur said it was a suicide blast.

The bomber blew himself up during security checking before entering the mosque.

An accomplice of the bomber fled from the scene after the blast while a suspect has been arrested from the spot, police said.