Suicide attack kills seven, injures 20 in central Baghdad market

Suicide attack kills 7, injures 20 in Iraq's Baghdad

There was no immediate claim of responsibility

Reuters
Reuters, Baghdad,
  • Jan 21 2021, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 14:34 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

A suicide attacker using an explosive vest killed at least seven people and injured at least 20 in a central Baghdad market, police and medical sources said on Thursday.

It was a rare deadly attack in the Iraqi capital, which has seen almost no such bombings since the military defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq in 2017.

Police sources said the death toll from the attack inside a crowded market in Baghdad's Tayaran square could rise as some wounded people were in a critical condition.

Iraq
Baghdad
Terror attack
Terrorism

