Suicide bomber blows himself up minutes before Friday prayers in Pakistan

A suicide bomber on Friday blew himself up in an open field situated close to a mosque, minutes before the jumma prayers in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The attacker detonated a hand grenade before exploding his suicide vest, which killed him on the spot, district police officer Irfanullah said.

However, no one else was hurt or injured in the blast.

The incident took place in Mardan district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Earlier this week, a suicide bomber attacked a Pakistani military convoy in the province, injuring at least 21 soldiers.

There has been an uptick in such attacks by militants in the tribal districts bordering Afghanistan in recent times, despite the ceasefire committed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.