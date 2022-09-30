Suicide bomber blows himself up in Pakistan

Suicide bomber blows himself up minutes before Friday prayers in Pakistan

The incident took place in Mardan district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Sep 30 2022, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 16:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A suicide bomber on Friday blew himself up in an open field situated close to a mosque, minutes before the jumma prayers in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The attacker detonated a hand grenade before exploding his suicide vest, which killed him on the spot, district police officer Irfanullah said.

Also Read | At least 19 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education centre

However, no one else was hurt or injured in the blast.

The incident took place in Mardan district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Earlier this week, a suicide bomber attacked a Pakistani military convoy in the province, injuring at least 21 soldiers.

There has been an uptick in such attacks by militants in the tribal districts bordering Afghanistan in recent times, despite the ceasefire committed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
suicide bomber
World news

What's Brewing

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

 