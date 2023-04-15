Sunak eyes inheritance tax cut ahead of election

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 15 2023, 06:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 06:39 ist

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering slashing the UK's inheritance tax ahead of the next general election, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Rishi Sunak
World news
United Kingdom

