Sunak eyes inheritance tax cut ahead of election

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering slashing the UK's inheritance tax ahead of the next general election, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world
DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook
Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power
Katy Perry, others to headline Charles' coronation show
Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy
Covid surge: Time to be cautious again
Lookbook for summer
How they predict rain and shine