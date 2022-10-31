Sunak 'looks forward' to working with Lula

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in Brazil's presidential election and said he looked forward to working with him.

"Congratulations to @LulaOficial on his victory in Brazil's election," Sunak tweeted. "I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet's natural resources and promoting democratic values."