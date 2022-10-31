Sunak 'looks forward' to working with Lula

I look forward to working on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet's natural resources, said Sunak

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Oct 31 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 14:53 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in Brazil's presidential election and said he looked forward to working with him.

"Congratulations to @LulaOficial on his victory in Brazil's election," Sunak tweeted. "I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet's natural resources and promoting democratic values."

