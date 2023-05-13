Man killed in shark attack off South Australia coast

Surfer feared killed in shark attack off South Australia coast

Emergency services were called to the beach near the town of Elliston, about 650 km (403 miles) south of the state capital of Adelaide

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • May 13 2023, 10:42 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 10:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rescuers were scouring the waters off a remote beach in South Australia on Saturday for traces of a surfer believed to have been killed in a shark attack.

Emergency services were called to the beach near the town of Elliston, about 650 km (403 miles) south of the state capital of Adelaide, following reports of the attack.

"A man is believed to have died following a shark attack at Walkers Rocks Beach," police said in a statement, adding that the 46-year-old was the only person thought to have been attacked.

Also Read: Shark kills Australian tourist in New Caledonia

A team was searching the area by boat, a state emergency services spokesperson said.

Elliston, with a population of about 1,000, is known for its nearby rugged coastline and popular surfing spots.

The attack follows the death in February of a girl mauled by a shark in a river in Perth, the capital of Western Australia. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Australia
Surfing
Shark

Related videos

What's Brewing

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

 