Suspect arrested in Serbian mass shooting that killed 8

The Serbian police arrested the gunman suspected of killing eight people and wounding 13 others in a village near Belgrade, state broadcaster RTS TV reported on Friday, offering no further details.
Interior Ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
