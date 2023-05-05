Suspect arrested in Serbian mass shooting that killed 8

Serbian police arrested the gunman suspected of killing eight people and wounding 13 others

Reuters
Reuters, Belgrade,
  • May 05 2023, 12:22 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 12:28 ist
A masked policeman secures an area in the village of Dubona near the town of Mladenovac, about 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of Serbia's capital Belgrade, on May 5, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

The Serbian police arrested the gunman suspected of killing eight people and wounding 13 others in a village near Belgrade, state broadcaster RTS TV reported on Friday, offering no further details.

Also Read: Eight killed, 10 injured in another Serbia shooting, hunt on for attacker

Interior Ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Serbia
World news
Shooting

